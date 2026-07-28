The Orb House / Chiasmus Partners

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Yongin-si, South Korea
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Architects: Chiasmus Partners
- Area: 198 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Namsun Lee
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- Category: Houses
- Structural Engineer, Civil Engineer: Cheil Structure Lab
- Main Contractor: YJ Architect
- HVAC, MEP: SeungJin Eng. Inc
- Electrical Engineering Team: SeungJin Eng. Inc
- City: Yongin-si
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Hyangrindongsan in Dongbaek-dong, Yongin, is an established residential enclave where detached houses are scattered along the edge of forested slopes. Positioned according to the natural topography, the houses, retaining walls, trees, and level changes overlap to create layered visual connections, guiding the eye from intimate gardens toward the distant landscape. Located midway up the hillside, the site naturally frames views of the surrounding village and woodland.