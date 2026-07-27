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Muda L11 House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture
Grândola, Portugal
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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an agricultural plot defined by the Muda Detailed Plan, in the Rural Intervention Zone – South, in the municipality of Grândola, Portugal. The land area is generous, with approximately 5 hectares, allowing for a 500m2 building away from the access road and other neighbors. The new building was placed in the central area near the western building boundary, in an area where there was a small clearing and on the border between pine vegetation and a small watercourse with other species such as deciduous trees.

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Cite: "Muda L11 House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181645/muda-l11-pereira-miguel-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Muda L11 住宅 / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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