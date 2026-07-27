Muda L11 House / Pereira Miguel Arquitectos

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Grândola, Portugal
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Architects: Pereira Miguel Arquitectos
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architects: Luís Pereira Miguel
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- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Ana Abrantes, Patrícia Reis, Isa Esteves, Maria Magro
- City: Grândola
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project is located on an agricultural plot defined by the Muda Detailed Plan, in the Rural Intervention Zone – South, in the municipality of Grândola, Portugal. The land area is generous, with approximately 5 hectares, allowing for a 500m2 building away from the access road and other neighbors. The new building was placed in the central area near the western building boundary, in an area where there was a small clearing and on the border between pine vegetation and a small watercourse with other species such as deciduous trees.