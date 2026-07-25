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Casa Baruk Restaurant / Memola Estúdio

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Restaurant, Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Memola Estúdio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leila Viegas
  • Lead Architect: Veronica Molina
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Casa Baruk Restaurant / Memola Estúdio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Leila Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. Upon crossing the threshold of Casa Baruk in Higienópolis, São Paulo, the architecture reveals a meeting of traditions. The spatial sequence leads the visitor through an immersive experience, in which the perception of the environment expands in an almost tactile way, also echoing in the flavors that reach the table.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantCommercial ArchitectureBrazil
Cite: "Casa Baruk Restaurant / Memola Estúdio" [Restaurante Casa Baruk / Memola Estúdio] 25 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181641/casa-baruk-restaurant-memola-estudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leila Viegas

Restaurante Casa Baruk / Memola Estúdio

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