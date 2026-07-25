Casa Baruk Restaurant / Memola Estúdio

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Memola Estúdio
- Area: 700 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Leila Viegas
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Lead Architect: Veronica Molina
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- Category: Restaurant, Commercial Architecture
- Team Lead: Veronica Molina
- Design Team: Bianca Sinisgalli, Juliana Jacobovitz, Carol Ribeiro, Natália Cristofoletto, Micaela Kosmalski
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: CYMZ – Construções
- Communications / Text: Matheus Pereira
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Upon crossing the threshold of Casa Baruk in Higienópolis, São Paulo, the architecture reveals a meeting of traditions. The spatial sequence leads the visitor through an immersive experience, in which the perception of the environment expands in an almost tactile way, also echoing in the flavors that reach the table.