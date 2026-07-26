Mimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos

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Category: Restaurant

Design Team: Juan Pablo Salas, Paulina Ibarra, Diego Balboa, Patricio Moctezuma, Mariana Rovalo, Nicole Orth, Cesar Ortiz

General Construction: Arciconstru

City: Mérida

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. Mimado is a restaurant in Temozón Norte, Mérida, where the interior carries the core identity of the project. The design transforms a double-height commercial space into a warm, layered environment defined by Art Deco references, green tile, white oak, vegetation, fluted glass, a mural made from recycled books, and a system of suspended fabrics.