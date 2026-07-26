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Mimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos

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Mimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, ChairMimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyMimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyMimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyMimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - More Images+ 16

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Restaurant
Mérida, Mexico
  • Category: Restaurant
  • Design Team: Juan Pablo Salas, Paulina Ibarra, Diego Balboa, Patricio Moctezuma, Mariana Rovalo, Nicole Orth, Cesar Ortiz
  • General Construction: Arciconstru
  • City: Mérida
  • Country: Mexico
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Mimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Table, Chair
© Diafragmas

Text description provided by the architects. Mimado is a restaurant in Temozón Norte, Mérida, where the interior carries the core identity of the project. The design transforms a double-height commercial space into a warm, layered environment defined by Art Deco references, green tile, white oak, vegetation, fluted glass, a mural made from recycled books, and a system of suspended fabrics.

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García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantMexico
Cite: "Mimado Restaurant / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos" [Restaurante Mimado / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos] 26 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181627/mimado-restaurant-garcia-de-alba-plus-ponce-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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Mimado 餐厅 / García de Alba + Ponce Arquitectos

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