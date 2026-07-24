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Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura

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Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenMel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyMel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - Image 4 of 44Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenMel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - More Images+ 39

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Project Team: Jean Michel Fortes dos Santos, Bianca Ferreira, Yasmin Silva Torres
  • General Construction: Adobes: José Fernandes (José Kalunga)
  • Landscape Design: Nicolau Guilherme Lang
  • Country: Brazil
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Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Maurício Araújo

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of Cavalcante, in the heart of the Chapada dos Veadeiros, amidst the preserved Cerrado and with views of the Santana mountain range, Casa da Mel was conceived during the pregnancy of the architect's daughter. The project was built to welcome the family with Mel's arrival.

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Cite: "Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura" [Casa da Mel / Francisco Lang Arquitetura] 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181620/mel-house-francisco-lang-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maurício Araújo

Casa da Mel / Francisco Lang Arquitetura

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