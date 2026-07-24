Mel House / Francisco Lang Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Jean Michel Fortes dos Santos, Bianca Ferreira, Yasmin Silva Torres

General Construction: Adobes: José Fernandes (José Kalunga)

Landscape Design: Nicolau Guilherme Lang

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the municipality of Cavalcante, in the heart of the Chapada dos Veadeiros, amidst the preserved Cerrado and with views of the Santana mountain range, Casa da Mel was conceived during the pregnancy of the architect's daughter. The project was built to welcome the family with Mel's arrival.