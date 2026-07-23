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René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos

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René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyRené Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, BalconyRené Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - Image 4 of 25René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - Interior Photography, HandrailRené Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - More Images+ 20

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Park
Chile
  • Architects: CAW Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rodrigo Werner
  • Lead Architects: Rodrigo Werner, Juan Pablo Cacciuttolo
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René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Rodrigo Werner

Text description provided by the architects. René Schneider Park is located in the Las Brisas sector of Antofagasta, along the foothills of the Coast Range. The site is characterized by steep slopes, intense solar radiation, scarce rainfall, prevailing winds, and areas of instability associated with landslides and sandy soils. Within this extreme context, the proposal was developed under the principles of Nature-Based Solutions, treating vegetation as a living infrastructure capable of stabilizing, shading, managing water, and reconnecting a degraded territory with the daily life of the neighborhood.

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Cite: "René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos" [Parque René Schneider / CAW Arquitectos] 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181567/rene-schneider-park-caw-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rodrigo Werner

雷内·施奈德公园 / CAW Arquitectos

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