René Schneider Park / CAW Arquitectos

-
Architects: CAW Arquitectos
- Area: 13500 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Rodrigo Werner
-
Lead Architects: Rodrigo Werner, Juan Pablo Cacciuttolo
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. René Schneider Park is located in the Las Brisas sector of Antofagasta, along the foothills of the Coast Range. The site is characterized by steep slopes, intense solar radiation, scarce rainfall, prevailing winds, and areas of instability associated with landslides and sandy soils. Within this extreme context, the proposal was developed under the principles of Nature-Based Solutions, treating vegetation as a living infrastructure capable of stabilizing, shading, managing water, and reconnecting a degraded territory with the daily life of the neighborhood.