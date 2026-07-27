Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA

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Text description provided by the architects. In Luohu, where landscape and city are held in close balance, expansive mountains and water are interwoven with a dense, fine-grained urban fabric. Located at the threshold between natural terrain and the built city, the Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center explores how a large public building can be embedded within this dual condition, absorbing both the openness of the landscape and the intensity of the old urban fabric. The project seeks to introduce permeability, openness and spatial breath into a high-capacity cultural complex, while amplifying the site's particular character and the vitality of the surrounding city. This forms the conceptual basis of "Stacking Mountains, Layering the City." — Xiao Cheng