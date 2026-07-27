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Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA

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Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - Exterior Photography, CityscapeLuohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - Exterior PhotographyLuohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - Image 4 of 50Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - Interior Photography, Stairs, GlassLuohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - More Images+ 45

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Mixed Use Architecture, Library, Youth Center
Shenzhen, China
  • Shenzhen Huahui Design Chief Architect: Xiao Cheng
  • Shenzhen Huahui Design Competition Team: Yin Shibo, Mao Weiwei, Liu Jiali, Fu Yiling
  • Shenzhen Huahui Design Design Development & Construction Team: Yin Shibo, Mao Weiwei, Fu Yiling, Mai Ziyun, Liu Jiali, Zhu Ying, Deng Kaiwen, Pang Shuping, Zhang Xiaoming, Cai Dongluo, Dai Jiajia, Zhang Weili
  • I Dea Principal Architects: Gao Yan, Guo Xin
  • I Dea Project Team: Zeng Junjie, Yang Jianyou, Deng Xiaowei, He Yuqing, Zhong Jingshan, He Ziyi, Lin Xiaosheng
  • Design General Contract: Shenzhen General Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd.
  • Facade Consultant: Inhabit
  • Signage Design: Benzhi Design
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA - Exterior Photography
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Text description provided by the architects. In Luohu, where landscape and city are held in close balance, expansive mountains and water are interwoven with a dense, fine-grained urban fabric. Located at the threshold between natural terrain and the built city, the Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center explores how a large public building can be embedded within this dual condition, absorbing both the openness of the landscape and the intensity of the old urban fabric. The project seeks to introduce permeability, openness and spatial breath into a high-capacity cultural complex, while amplifying the site's particular character and the vitality of the surrounding city. This forms the conceptual basis of "Stacking Mountains, Layering the City." — Xiao Cheng

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GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitectureLibraryLearningyouth centerChina
Cite: "Luohu Library and Youth Activity Center / Shenzhen Huahui Design + iDEA" 27 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181518/luohu-library-and-youth-activity-center-shenzhen-huahui-design-plus-idea> ISSN 0719-8884

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罗湖一馆一中心 / 深圳华汇 + iDEA

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