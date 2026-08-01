Modernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA

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Text description provided by the architects. In the historic part of Poznań's Grunwald district, adjacent to the renowned Abisynia housing estate, stands an interwar villa distinguished by its modernist character. A quintessential example of 1930s architecture, the building was constructed in accordance with stringent development regulations of the era. Its geometric form and refined proportions are devoid of ornamentation, rustic elements, or pilasters—hallmarks of the modernist aesthetic.