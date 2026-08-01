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Modernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA

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Modernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, ChairModernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingModernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, BedModernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Wood, Lighting, BathtubModernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - More Images+ 21

Curated by Nina Vuga

House Interiors
Poznań, Poland
  • Architects: LBWA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Zasoby Studio
  • Lead Architect: Maria Łuczkowska
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Modernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA - Interior Photography, Wood, Door
© Zasoby Studio

Text description provided by the architects. In the historic part of Poznań's Grunwald district, adjacent to the renowned Abisynia housing estate, stands an interwar villa distinguished by its modernist character. A quintessential example of 1930s architecture, the building was constructed in accordance with stringent development regulations of the era. Its geometric form and refined proportions are devoid of ornamentation, rustic elements, or pilasters—hallmarks of the modernist aesthetic.

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WoodStone

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Cite: "Modernist Harmony in a Historic Villa / LBWA" 01 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181460/modernist-harmony-in-a-historic-villa-lbwa> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Zasoby Studio

历史别墅中的现代和谐之美 / LBWA

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