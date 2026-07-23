Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects

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Beverly Hills, United States
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Architects: Montalba Architects
- Area: 7000 ft²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kevin Scott
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- Category: Houses
- Lighting Designer: Sean O'Connor
- Landscape Designer: Stephen Billings
- Structural And Civil Engineer: Labib + Funk Associates
- Waterproofing: Roofing & Waterproofing Forensics
- City: Beverly Hills
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking Beverly Hills, this single-story residence offers unique views of the hillside, valley and expanding city beyond. The home seamlessly blends interior and exterior spaces by intertwining several courtyards to offer moments of environmental reprieve.