Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects

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Category: Houses

Lighting Designer: Sean O'Connor

Landscape Designer: Stephen Billings

Structural And Civil Engineer: Labib + Funk Associates

Waterproofing: Roofing & Waterproofing Forensics

City: Beverly Hills

Country: United States

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Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking Beverly Hills, this single-story residence offers unique views of the hillside, valley and expanding city beyond. The home seamlessly blends interior and exterior spaces by intertwining several courtyards to offer moments of environmental reprieve.