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Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects

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Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - Exterior PhotographyCarla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - Exterior PhotographyCarla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairCarla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - Interior Photography, Table, ChairCarla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - More Images+ 13

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Beverly Hills, United States
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Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking Beverly Hills, this single-story residence offers unique views of the hillside, valley and expanding city beyond. The home seamlessly blends interior and exterior spaces by intertwining several courtyards to offer moments of environmental reprieve.

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Cite: "Carla Ridge House / Montalba Architects" 23 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181419/carla-ridge-house-montalba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Kevin Scott

Carla Ridge 住宅 / Montalba Architects

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