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Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura

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Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - Image 2 of 26Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodMartha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - Interior Photography, WoodMartha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, BalconyMartha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses, Renovation
Cuenca, Ecuador
  • Architects: Atempo Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  402
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pablo Zuñiga
  • Lead Architects: Juan José Valdiviezo, Camila Jimenez
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Resident Engineer: Jean Carlos Saavedra
  • Planimetry And Municipal Management: Mariana Camila Perez Calle
  • Planimetry: Joseline Pesantez, Karol Paucay
  • Structural Design: Paul Orellana
  • Electrical Design And Fire Protection Study: Juan Guartan
  • Electrical Installation: Milton Pesantez
  • Hydrosanitary Study: Ximena Martinez
  • Landscaping: Jacquie Fawcet
  • City: Cuenca
  • Country: Ecuador
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Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Pablo Zuñiga

Text description provided by the architects. Martha Beatriz House is a renovation and expansion project of a residence located in a residential neighborhood of the Historic Center of Cuenca. The house is named after Martha Beatriz Cardoso Faicán, the project's developer, who from the beginning shared the conviction that the value of a building depends not only on its heritage status, but also on the spatial, material, and emotional qualities it preserves.

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Cite: "Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura" [Casa Martha Beatriz / Atempo Arquitectura] 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181404/martha-beatriz-house-atempo-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pablo Zuñiga

Martha Beatriz 之家 / Atempo Arquitectura

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