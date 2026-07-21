Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura

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Category: Houses, Renovation

Resident Engineer: Jean Carlos Saavedra

Planimetry And Municipal Management: Mariana Camila Perez Calle

Planimetry: Joseline Pesantez, Karol Paucay

Structural Design: Paul Orellana

Electrical Design And Fire Protection Study: Juan Guartan

Electrical Installation: Milton Pesantez

Hydrosanitary Study: Ximena Martinez

Landscaping: Jacquie Fawcet

City: Cuenca

Country: Ecuador

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Text description provided by the architects. Martha Beatriz House is a renovation and expansion project of a residence located in a residential neighborhood of the Historic Center of Cuenca. The house is named after Martha Beatriz Cardoso Faicán, the project's developer, who from the beginning shared the conviction that the value of a building depends not only on its heritage status, but also on the spatial, material, and emotional qualities it preserves.