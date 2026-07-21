Martha Beatriz House / Atempo Arquitectura

•
Cuenca, Ecuador
-
Architects: Atempo Arquitectura
- Area: 402 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Pablo Zuñiga
-
Lead Architects: Juan José Valdiviezo, Camila Jimenez
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Resident Engineer: Jean Carlos Saavedra
- Planimetry And Municipal Management: Mariana Camila Perez Calle
- Planimetry: Joseline Pesantez, Karol Paucay
- Structural Design: Paul Orellana
- Electrical Design And Fire Protection Study: Juan Guartan
- Electrical Installation: Milton Pesantez
- Hydrosanitary Study: Ximena Martinez
- Landscaping: Jacquie Fawcet
- City: Cuenca
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. Martha Beatriz House is a renovation and expansion project of a residence located in a residential neighborhood of the Historic Center of Cuenca. The house is named after Martha Beatriz Cardoso Faicán, the project's developer, who from the beginning shared the conviction that the value of a building depends not only on its heritage status, but also on the spatial, material, and emotional qualities it preserves.