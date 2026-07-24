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Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

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Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, SofaSanto Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Lighting, CountertopSanto Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Door, Glass, CountertopSanto Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, LightingSanto Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - More Images+ 24

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Balaio Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  227
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leila Viegas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  REKA
  • Lead Architects: Gabriela Russo, Gabriel Luqui
  • Project Team: João de Lucca
  • Coordination: Danilo Cirne
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Imaliza
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: Granitorre
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Val Andrade Móveis
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Sofa
© Leila Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. The reasons for choosing an apartment are diverse and revolve around what can and cannot be transformed. Location, room dimensions, natural light, and existing spatial layouts require an eye on the present, but also on the potential that the future holds.

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Cite: "Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura" [Apartamento Santo Antonio / Balaio Arquitetura] 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181362/santo-antonio-apartment-balaio-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leila Viegas

Santo Antonio 公寓 / Balaio Arquitetura

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