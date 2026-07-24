Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

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Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Project Team: João de Lucca

Coordination: Danilo Cirne

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Imaliza

Engineering & Consulting > Services: Granitorre

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Val Andrade Móveis

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The reasons for choosing an apartment are diverse and revolve around what can and cannot be transformed. Location, room dimensions, natural light, and existing spatial layouts require an eye on the present, but also on the potential that the future holds.