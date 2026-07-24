Santo Antonio Apartment / Balaio Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Balaio Arquitetura
- Area: 227 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Leila Viegas
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Manufacturers: REKA
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Lead Architects: Gabriela Russo, Gabriel Luqui
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Project Team: João de Lucca
- Coordination: Danilo Cirne
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Imaliza
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: Granitorre
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Val Andrade Móveis
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The reasons for choosing an apartment are diverse and revolve around what can and cannot be transformed. Location, room dimensions, natural light, and existing spatial layouts require an eye on the present, but also on the potential that the future holds.