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Leblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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Leblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairLeblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairLeblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior PhotographyLeblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, LightingLeblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - More Images+ 17

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
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Leblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Originally inhabited by a family, the Leblon apartment underwent a complete transformation to meet the needs of its new owner. The main objective of the project was to integrate and expand the social areas, including the master suite, which can now be connected to the living room via bifold doors.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Leblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos" [Apartamento Leblon / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos] 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181325/leblon-apartment-pascali-semerdjian-arquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fran Parente

Leblon 公寓 / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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