Leblon Apartment / Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos

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Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
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Architects: Pascali Semerdjian Arquitetos
- Area: 300 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Fran Parente
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartment Interiors
- City: Rio de Janeiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Originally inhabited by a family, the Leblon apartment underwent a complete transformation to meet the needs of its new owner. The main objective of the project was to integrate and expand the social areas, including the master suite, which can now be connected to the living room via bifold doors.