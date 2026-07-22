Light of Amazonia Chapel / Rogoski Arquitetura

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Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel

Coordination: Bibiana Rogoski, Giordano Rogoski

Project Team: Bruna Stumm, Bruna Magalhães, João Paulo Caiado, João Victor Ferreira, Geovana Lobo, Ana Luiza Pacheco

Architecture Firms: Rogoski arquitetura e paisagismo

City: Cacoal

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The Amazon Light Chapel was born from the client's desire to create a space that would represent a "point of light in the Amazon." Situated on the shores of a lake, amidst a remnant of native forest in the region of Cacoal, Rondônia, the architecture establishes a relationship of contemplation and profound respect with the landscape.