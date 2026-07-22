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Light of Amazonia Chapel / Rogoski Arquitetura

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Light of Amazonia Chapel / Rogoski Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Marcus Camargo

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Religious Architecture, Chapel
Cacoal, Brazil
  • Architects: Rogoski Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  61
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcus Camargo
  • Lead Architects: Giordano Rogoski, Bibiana Rogoski
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Text description provided by the architects. The Amazon Light Chapel was born from the client's desire to create a space that would represent a "point of light in the Amazon." Situated on the shores of a lake, amidst a remnant of native forest in the region of Cacoal, Rondônia, the architecture establishes a relationship of contemplation and profound respect with the landscape.

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Cite: "Light of Amazonia Chapel / Rogoski Arquitetura" [Capela Luz da Amazônia / Rogoski Arquitetura] 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181321/light-of-amazonia-chapel-rogoski-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Marcus Camargo

亚马逊之光教堂 / Rogoski Arquitetura

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