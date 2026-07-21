Ponta Fina House - Aiuruoca / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sítio da Ponta Fina, located in Aiuruoca, Minas Gerais, revives the occupation of a plateau on the slopes of the Serra do Papagaio, introducing a main house alongside complementary structures for support, leisure, work, and guest accommodation.