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Ponta Fina House - Aiuruoca / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Manuel Sá
  • Lead Architect: Gil Mello
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© Manuel Sá

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sítio da Ponta Fina, located in Aiuruoca, Minas Gerais, revives the occupation of a plateau on the slopes of the Serra do Papagaio, introducing a main house alongside complementary structures for support, leisure, work, and guest accommodation.

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Cite: "Ponta Fina House - Aiuruoca / Gil Mello Arquitetura" [Casa Ponta Fina - Aiuruoca / Gil Mello Arquitetura] 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181317/casa-ponta-fina-aiuruoca-gil-mello-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Manuel Sá

Ponta Fina 住宅 - 艾乌鲁奥卡 / Gil Mello Arquitetura

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