Ponta Fina House - Aiuruoca / Gil Mello Arquitetura

-
Architects: Gil Mello Arquitetura
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2020
-
Photographs:Manuel Sá
-
Lead Architect: Gil Mello
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Coordination: Fernanda Neiva, Julia Pinheiro
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The design of Sítio da Ponta Fina, located in Aiuruoca, Minas Gerais, revives the occupation of a plateau on the slopes of the Serra do Papagaio, introducing a main house alongside complementary structures for support, leisure, work, and guest accommodation.