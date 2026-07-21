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Skylark House / House of EM

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Skylark House / House of EM - Exterior Photography, GardenSkylark House / House of EM - Exterior PhotographySkylark House / House of EM - Interior Photography, Wood, ChairSkylark House / House of EM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Chair, GlassSkylark House / House of EM - More Images+ 14

Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
United Kingdom
  • Architects: House of EM
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  383
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Richard Gaston
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Randers Tegl
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Skylark House / House of EM - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Richard Gaston

Text description provided by the architects. Placed on the edge of the historic market town of Ludlow, this new-build two-story house is surrounded by open countryside views.

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House of EM
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WoodConcreteBrick

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom

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WoodConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsUnited Kingdom
Cite: "Skylark House / House of EM" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1181247/skylark-house-house-of-em> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Richard Gaston

Skylark House / House of EM

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