Skylark House / House of EM

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Architects: House of EM
- Area: 383 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Richard Gaston
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Manufacturers: Randers Tegl
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Lead Team: Emma Bodie, Matthew Sanders, Jens Olesen
- General Contractor: Charters Property
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Hockaday
- Landscape Architecture: George William Flynn
- Interior Design: Charters Property
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Green Building Store
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. Placed on the edge of the historic market town of Ludlow, this new-build two-story house is surrounded by open countryside views.