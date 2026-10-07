Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

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Florianópolis, Brazil
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Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
- Area: 230 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Débora Jank
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Lead Architects: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra e Pedro Tuma
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
- Landscape: Terraço Paisagismo
- Interior Design: Bloco.b Arquitetura
- General Construction: BUD Construtora
- City: Florianópolis
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Two friends and a shared plan: to build their homes in Florianópolis. Choosing a shared plot of land in Praia do Campeche was not only pragmatic but also symbolic. Thus arose the challenge of designing two independent residences on a single lot, keeping in mind the autonomy of each—as well as the potential for closer, almost communal, interaction.