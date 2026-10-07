Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

© Débora Jank

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma

Landscape: Terraço Paisagismo

Interior Design: Bloco.b Arquitetura

General Construction: BUD Construtora

City: Florianópolis

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Two friends and a shared plan: to build their homes in Florianópolis. Choosing a shared plot of land in Praia do Campeche was not only pragmatic but also symbolic. Thus arose the challenge of designing two independent residences on a single lot, keeping in mind the autonomy of each—as well as the potential for closer, almost communal, interaction.