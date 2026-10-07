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Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, CourtyardCampeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, Living RoomCampeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Interior Photography, ChairCampeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Concrete, CourtyardCampeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Architects: Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  230
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Débora Jank
  • Lead Architects: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra e Pedro Tuma
  • Project Team: Danilo Terra, Fernanda Sakano, Juliana Terra, Pedro Tuma
  • Landscape: Terraço Paisagismo
  • Interior Design: Bloco.b Arquitetura
  • General Construction: BUD Construtora
  • City: Florianópolis
  • Country: Brazil
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Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Courtyard
© Débora Jank

Text description provided by the architects. Two friends and a shared plan: to build their homes in Florianópolis. Choosing a shared plot of land in Praia do Campeche was not only pragmatic but also symbolic. Thus arose the challenge of designing two independent residences on a single lot, keeping in mind the autonomy of each—as well as the potential for closer, almost communal, interaction.

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Cite: "Campeche Houses / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados" [Casas Campeche / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados] 07 Oct 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1152565/campeche-houses-terra-e-tuma-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Débora Jank

坎佩切住宅 / Terra e Tuma Arquitetos Associados

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