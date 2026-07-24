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Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

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Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - Image 3 of 27Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Glass, ChairProduction and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - Image 6 of 27Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, LightingProduction and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - More Images+ 22

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Office Buildings
Dubrovčan, Croatia
  • Category: Office Buildings
  • Project Team: Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Mia Kos, Fran Stanić
  • Collaborators: Barbara Horvatić, Anita Kovačić, Maja Pijaca, Marin Ševo
  • Client: MDK Građevinar
  • City: Dubrovčan
  • Country: Croatia
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Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti - Image 2 of 27
© Jure Živković

Text description provided by the architects. The new production and office building is located in Dubrovčan, a village northwest of Zagreb, which is characterized by a rural, natural landscape. Situated in an area rapidly transforming into a small-business and industrial complex, the plot was originally used as a construction-waste landfill.

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MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti
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Cite: "Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti" 24 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148922/production-and-office-building-dubrovcan-mva-mikelic-vres-arhitekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Jure Živković

Dubrovčan 生产与办公综合楼 / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

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