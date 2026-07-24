Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

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Dubrovčan, Croatia
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Architects: MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti
- Area: 1850 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Jure Živković
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- Category: Office Buildings
- Project Team: Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Mia Kos, Fran Stanić
- Collaborators: Barbara Horvatić, Anita Kovačić, Maja Pijaca, Marin Ševo
- Client: MDK Građevinar
- City: Dubrovčan
- Country: Croatia
Text description provided by the architects. The new production and office building is located in Dubrovčan, a village northwest of Zagreb, which is characterized by a rural, natural landscape. Situated in an area rapidly transforming into a small-business and industrial complex, the plot was originally used as a construction-waste landfill.