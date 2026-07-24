Production and Office Building Dubrovčan / MVA Mikelić Vreš Arhitekti

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Office Buildings

Project Team: Marin Mikelić, Tomislav Vreš, Mia Kos, Fran Stanić

Collaborators: Barbara Horvatić, Anita Kovačić, Maja Pijaca, Marin Ševo

Client: MDK Građevinar

City: Dubrovčan

Country: Croatia

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Text description provided by the architects. The new production and office building is located in Dubrovčan, a village northwest of Zagreb, which is characterized by a rural, natural landscape. Situated in an area rapidly transforming into a small-business and industrial complex, the plot was originally used as a construction-waste landfill.