Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars

Coordination: Patricia Fontaine

Project Team: Isabela Moraes

Architecture Firms: Tadu Arquietura

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. An open corner facing the city and a design that seeks to transform the brand, facade, dining room, and kitchen into a unique experience. Located in the Itaim neighborhood of São Paulo, Marmotta was conceived to establish a direct, vibrant, and welcoming relationship between the street and the dining room. The project takes advantage of its corner location to transform the facade into a focal point, where architecture, visual identity, and dining experience meet.