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Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura

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Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior PhotographyMarmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, ChairMarmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, DoorMarmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairMarmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - More Images+ 10

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Arthur Duarte
  • Lead Architects: João Duayer , Patricia Fontaine, Thiago Tavares, Isabela Moraes
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Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. An open corner facing the city and a design that seeks to transform the brand, facade, dining room, and kitchen into a unique experience. Located in the Itaim neighborhood of São Paulo, Marmotta was conceived to establish a direct, vibrant, and welcoming relationship between the street and the dining room. The project takes advantage of its corner location to transform the facade into a focal point, where architecture, visual identity, and dining experience meet.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBrazil
Cite: "Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura" [Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura] 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148912/marmotta-pasta-bar-tadu-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Arthur Duarte

Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura

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