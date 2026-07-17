Marmotta Pasta Bar / Tadu Arquitetura

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São Paulo, Brazil
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Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Arthur Duarte
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Lead Architects: João Duayer , Patricia Fontaine, Thiago Tavares, Isabela Moraes
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- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Restaurants & Bars
- Coordination: Patricia Fontaine
- Project Team: Isabela Moraes
- Architecture Firms: Tadu Arquietura
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. An open corner facing the city and a design that seeks to transform the brand, facade, dining room, and kitchen into a unique experience. Located in the Itaim neighborhood of São Paulo, Marmotta was conceived to establish a direct, vibrant, and welcoming relationship between the street and the dining room. The project takes advantage of its corner location to transform the facade into a focal point, where architecture, visual identity, and dining experience meet.