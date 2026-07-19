Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura

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Botafogo, Brazil
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Architects: Huma Arquitetura
- Area: 180 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Leila Viegas
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Manufacturers: Portobello
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Lead Architects: Hugo Viana e Mayla Barreto
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- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Project Team: Ana Paula Lima, Eduarda Vieira
- General Construction: Vidal Construção
- City: Botafogo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. To accommodate the daily routine of a young actress and theater director, HUMA developed the design for this penthouse in Rio de Janeiro. From the very first conversations, the resident expressed her desire for a cozy home that conveyed the genuine feeling of a house. One of her most striking references was a passion for stripes, an element she wished to see incorporated into the spaces. The architects embraced this request, transforming it into a powerful compositional tool that enriches the space in a balanced way, avoiding visual saturation.