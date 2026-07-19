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Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura

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Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ShelvingHumaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Chair, Table, LightingHumaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Wood, Lighting, SinkHumaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairHumaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - More Images+ 18

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
Botafogo, Brazil
  • Architects: Huma Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  180
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Leila Viegas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Hugo Viana e Mayla Barreto
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Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Leila Viegas

Text description provided by the architects. To accommodate the daily routine of a young actress and theater director, HUMA developed the design for this penthouse in Rio de Janeiro. From the very first conversations, the resident expressed her desire for a cozy home that conveyed the genuine feeling of a house. One of her most striking references was a passion for stripes, an element she wished to see incorporated into the spaces. The architects embraced this request, transforming it into a powerful compositional tool that enriches the space in a balanced way, avoiding visual saturation.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura" [Cobertura Humaitá / Huma Arquitetura] 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148904/humaita-penthouse-huma-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Leila Viegas

Humaitá 顶层公寓 / Huma Arquitetura

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