Humaitá Penthouse / Huma Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors

Project Team: Ana Paula Lima, Eduarda Vieira

General Construction: Vidal Construção

City: Botafogo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. To accommodate the daily routine of a young actress and theater director, HUMA developed the design for this penthouse in Rio de Janeiro. From the very first conversations, the resident expressed her desire for a cozy home that conveyed the genuine feeling of a house. One of her most striking references was a passion for stripes, an element she wished to see incorporated into the spaces. The architects embraced this request, transforming it into a powerful compositional tool that enriches the space in a balanced way, avoiding visual saturation.