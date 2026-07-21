Racine Carrée Social Housing / rue royale architectes

-
Architects: rue royale architectes
- Area: 5791 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:François Baudry
-
Lead Architects: rue royale architectes
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture, Sustainability, Coliving
- Project Manager: Alliade Habitat
- Architecture Offices: unes architectes
- Landscape Architecture: Atelier du Trèfle
- City: Bron
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. Racine Carrée draws its identity from the convergence of a structured approach – inspired by the spatial permutations of a Rubik's Cube – and a sensitive connection to the natural landscape. The project is based on the rigorous development of an orderly facade grid, set in tension with the site's inherent qualities. It thus expresses a fundamental conceptual duality between geometric rationality and integration into the landscape.