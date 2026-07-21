Racine Carrée Social Housing / rue royale architectes

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Text description provided by the architects. Racine Carrée draws its identity from the convergence of a structured approach – inspired by the spatial permutations of a Rubik's Cube – and a sensitive connection to the natural landscape. The project is based on the rigorous development of an orderly facade grid, set in tension with the site's inherent qualities. It thus expresses a fundamental conceptual duality between geometric rationality and integration into the landscape.