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Racine Carrée Social Housing / rue royale architectes

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Residential Architecture, Sustainability, Coliving
Bron, France
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Racine Carrée Social Housing / rue royale architectes - Exterior Photography
© François Baudry

Text description provided by the architects. Racine Carrée draws its identity from the convergence of a structured approach – inspired by the spatial permutations of a Rubik's Cube – and a sensitive connection to the natural landscape. The project is based on the rigorous development of an orderly facade grid, set in tension with the site's inherent qualities. It thus expresses a fundamental conceptual duality between geometric rationality and integration into the landscape.

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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingSustainabilityColivingFrance

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Cite: "Racine Carrée Social Housing / rue royale architectes" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148879/racine-carree-social-housing-rue-royale-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

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© François Baudry

Racine Carrée 社会住宅 / rue royale architectes

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