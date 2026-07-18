Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos

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Santiago de Surco, Peru
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Architects: Cerron Arquitectos
- Area: 120 m²
- Year: 2026
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Lead Architect: Andres Cesar Cerrón Estares
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- Category: Installations & Structures
- Lead Team: Tania Miluska Cerron Oyague
- Design Team: Paul Reyder Astete De la Cruz, Gretta Burga Ramos, Ana Ibet Ripa Aquise, Leidy Noelia Ortiz Sandoval
- Technical Team: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules, Andrés Cesar Cerrón Estares
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Maura Magaly Aldave Godoy
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Francisco Illesca Ramón
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luigi Jhemner Guevara Cervera
- General Construction: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules
- City: Santiago de Surco
- Country: Peru
Text description provided by the architects. The Umbral Floral Pavilion was conceived to regenerate the main access path to CASACOR Peru 2026, located at the Jockey Club del Perú, transforming a circulation route into a sequence of public spaces. The proposal turns the entrance into an architectural experience, where the pathway ceases to be a mere passageway and becomes a transition between the city, nature, and the exhibition experience.