Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos

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Category: Installations & Structures

Lead Team: Tania Miluska Cerron Oyague

Design Team: Paul Reyder Astete De la Cruz, Gretta Burga Ramos, Ana Ibet Ripa Aquise, Leidy Noelia Ortiz Sandoval

Technical Team: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules, Andrés Cesar Cerrón Estares

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Maura Magaly Aldave Godoy

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Francisco Illesca Ramón

Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luigi Jhemner Guevara Cervera

General Construction: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules

City: Santiago de Surco

Country: Peru

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Text description provided by the architects. The Umbral Floral Pavilion was conceived to regenerate the main access path to CASACOR Peru 2026, located at the Jockey Club del Perú, transforming a circulation route into a sequence of public spaces. The proposal turns the entrance into an architectural experience, where the pathway ceases to be a mere passageway and becomes a transition between the city, nature, and the exhibition experience.