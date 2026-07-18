  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. Peru
  5. Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos

Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos

Save

Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - Image 2 of 26Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - Image 3 of 26Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, WoodUmbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - Image 5 of 26Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Installations & Structures
Santiago de Surco, Peru
  • Architects: Cerron Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  120
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Lead Architect: Andres Cesar Cerrón Estares
  • Lead Team: Tania Miluska Cerron Oyague
  • Design Team: Paul Reyder Astete De la Cruz, Gretta Burga Ramos, Ana Ibet Ripa Aquise, Leidy Noelia Ortiz Sandoval
  • Technical Team: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules, Andrés Cesar Cerrón Estares
  • Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Maura Magaly Aldave Godoy
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Francisco Illesca Ramón
  • Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Luigi Jhemner Guevara Cervera
  • General Construction: Gonzalo Alberto Torres Zules
  • City: Santiago de Surco
  • Country: Peru
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Wood

Text description provided by the architects. The Umbral Floral Pavilion was conceived to regenerate the main access path to CASACOR Peru 2026, located at the Jockey Club del Perú, transforming a circulation route into a sequence of public spaces. The proposal turns the entrance into an architectural experience, where the pathway ceases to be a mere passageway and becomes a transition between the city, nature, and the exhibition experience.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cerron Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitecturePeru
Cite: "Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos" [Umbral Floral Pavilion / Cerron Arquitectos] 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148873/umbral-floral-pavilion-cerron-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Umbral 鲜花展厅 / Cerron Arquitectos

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags