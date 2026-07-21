Engawa Sports facility / FAKT – Office for Architecture

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Ketzin/Havel, Germany
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Architects: FAKT – Office for Architecture
- Area: 432 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi
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Lead Architects: Martin Tessarz, Sebastian Kern, Jonas Tratz, Stine Hahnel
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- Category: Sports Architecture, Gymnasium, Sports Field
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: Transsolar Klimaengineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ifb thal + huber
- City: Ketzin/Havel
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The Sports Facility Ketzin is a compact, multi-use building positioned harmoniously between the city's existing sports fields. The building's design elegantly translates the traditional Japanese concept of the Engawa—a continuous wooden veranda—into a contemporary, functional sports facility.