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Engawa Sports facility / FAKT – Office for Architecture

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Sports Architecture, Gymnasium, Sports Field
Ketzin/Havel, Germany
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Engawa Sports facility / FAKT – Office for Architecture - Image 6 of 15
© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

Text description provided by the architects. The Sports Facility Ketzin is a compact, multi-use building positioned harmoniously between the city's existing sports fields. The building's design elegantly translates the traditional Japanese concept of the Engawa—a continuous wooden veranda—into a contemporary, functional sports facility.

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FAKT – Office for Architecture
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsSports ArchitectureRecreation & Traininggymnasiumsports fieldGermany

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Cite: "Engawa Sports facility / FAKT – Office for Architecture" 21 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148871/engawa-sports-facility-fakt-office-for-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Simon Menges & Nino Tugushi

Engawa 体育设施 / FAKT – Office for Architecture

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