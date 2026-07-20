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Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH

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Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography, BalconyHotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior PhotographyHotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - Image 4 of 34Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - Interior PhotographyHotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - More Images+ 29

Curated by Nina Vuga

Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Extension
Italy
  • Design Team: Elisabetta Carboni, Gerhard Mair
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Holzner & Bertagnoll
  • Engineering & Consulting > Services: KTB-Group
  • Interior Design: Hannes Peer Architecture
  • Country: Italy
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Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH - Exterior Photography
© tschinkersten fotografie

Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Aurora stands in Merano, a nineteenth-century spa town shaped by hotels, villas, and promenades along the Passer River. Despite changing architectural languages, the city has preserved its distinctive character — a continuity in which the hotel typology has played a central role. Aurora holds one of the city's most distinctive sites at the threshold between the open river landscape of the Passer Promenade and the dense urban fabric around Piazza Teatro. Set beside the municipal theatre and adjoining a 1960s residential building by Armando Ronca — one of the leading figures of South Tyrolean modernism — the hotel mediates between historic fabric, post-war modernism, and contemporary intervention.

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feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureHotelsRefurbishmentExtensionItaly
Cite: "Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH" 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148864/hotel-aurora-feld72-architekten-zt-gmbh> ISSN 0719-8884

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© tschinkersten fotografie

Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH

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