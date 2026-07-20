Hotel Aurora / feld72 Architekten ZT GmbH

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Category: Hospitality Architecture, Hotels, Extension

Design Team: Elisabetta Carboni, Gerhard Mair

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Holzner & Bertagnoll

Engineering & Consulting > Services: KTB-Group

Interior Design: Hannes Peer Architecture

Country: Italy

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Text description provided by the architects. Hotel Aurora stands in Merano, a nineteenth-century spa town shaped by hotels, villas, and promenades along the Passer River. Despite changing architectural languages, the city has preserved its distinctive character — a continuity in which the hotel typology has played a central role. Aurora holds one of the city's most distinctive sites at the threshold between the open river landscape of the Passer Promenade and the dense urban fabric around Piazza Teatro. Set beside the municipal theatre and adjoining a 1960s residential building by Armando Ronca — one of the leading figures of South Tyrolean modernism — the hotel mediates between historic fabric, post-war modernism, and contemporary intervention.