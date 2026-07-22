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REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow

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REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - Interior Photography, Wood, Stairs, HandrailREDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - Interior Photography, Glass, ColumnREDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - Image 4 of 49REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - Image 5 of 49REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - More Images+ 44

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Cultural Interiors
Chengdu, China
  • Architects: Atelier Meadow
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DONG Image
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Living Divani
  • Lead Team: Edoardo Nieri
  • Design Team: Huiyi Wu, Giulia Roncucci, Flora Ng, Val Flanon, Tingyue Wang
  • Clients: Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown
  • Engineering: Sichuan Yun Jin Cheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Consultants: SADI | Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute
  • Contractor: Chengdu BioCity Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
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REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow - Image 8 of 49
© DONG Image

Text description provided by the architects. As contemporary buildings become obsolete faster than cities can regenerate them, REDGE Contemporary Art Center explores adaptive reuse as a strategy not only for retaining existing buildings, but for extending the life of the recent built environment. Designed by Atelier Meadow under the direction of Edoardo Nieri, REDGE Contemporary Art Center transforms the first three floors of an office tower completed less than a decade ago into a public cultural institution in Chengdu, China. Commissioned as part of the development of Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown, the project introduces exhibitions, education, public events, and creative production into a rapidly developing innovation district, creating a new civic destination between research facilities and Yong'an Lake Natural Park.

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Cite: "REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow" 22 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148855/redge-contemporary-art-center-atelier-meadow> ISSN 0719-8884

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REDGE 红甸当代艺术中心 / Atelier Meadow 筑甸

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