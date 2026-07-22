REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow

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Architects: Atelier Meadow
- Area: 4000 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:DONG Image
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Manufacturers: Living Divani
- Category: Cultural Interiors
- Lead Team: Edoardo Nieri
- Design Team: Huiyi Wu, Giulia Roncucci, Flora Ng, Val Flanon, Tingyue Wang
- Clients: Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown
- Engineering: Sichuan Yun Jin Cheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Consultants: SADI | Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute
- Contractor: Chengdu BioCity Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Chengdu
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. As contemporary buildings become obsolete faster than cities can regenerate them, REDGE Contemporary Art Center explores adaptive reuse as a strategy not only for retaining existing buildings, but for extending the life of the recent built environment. Designed by Atelier Meadow under the direction of Edoardo Nieri, REDGE Contemporary Art Center transforms the first three floors of an office tower completed less than a decade ago into a public cultural institution in Chengdu, China. Commissioned as part of the development of Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown, the project introduces exhibitions, education, public events, and creative production into a rapidly developing innovation district, creating a new civic destination between research facilities and Yong'an Lake Natural Park.