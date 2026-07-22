REDGE Contemporary Art Center / Atelier Meadow

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Category: Cultural Interiors

Lead Team: Edoardo Nieri

Design Team: Huiyi Wu, Giulia Roncucci, Flora Ng, Val Flanon, Tingyue Wang

Clients: Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown

Engineering: Sichuan Yun Jin Cheng Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Consultants: SADI | Sichuan Provincial Architectural Design and Research Institute

Contractor: Chengdu BioCity Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. As contemporary buildings become obsolete faster than cities can regenerate them, REDGE Contemporary Art Center explores adaptive reuse as a strategy not only for retaining existing buildings, but for extending the life of the recent built environment. Designed by Atelier Meadow under the direction of Edoardo Nieri, REDGE Contemporary Art Center transforms the first three floors of an office tower completed less than a decade ago into a public cultural institution in Chengdu, China. Commissioned as part of the development of Chengdu Tianfu International Biotown, the project introduces exhibitions, education, public events, and creative production into a rapidly developing innovation district, creating a new civic destination between research facilities and Yong'an Lake Natural Park.