Mediterranean House / Dom Arquitectura

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Architects: Dom Arquitectura
- Area: 735 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Pol Viladoms
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Lead Architect: Pablo Serrano Elorduy
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
- Interior Design : Blanca Elorduy
- Design Team: Javier García-Mussons, Rubén Olmeda Moret
- General Contractor: Burgos Gasull
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. This residence enjoys a south orientation and a gentle slope towards the back of the plot. The house is strategically located at the top of the plot, leaving a large front space where the pool and garden are located.