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Mediterranean House / Dom Arquitectura

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Curated by Valentina Díaz

Residential Architecture, Houses, House Interiors
Spain
  • Architects: Dom Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  735
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pol Viladoms
  • Lead Architect: Pablo Serrano Elorduy
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Mediterranean House / Dom Arquitectura - Image 2 of 30
© Pol Viladoms

Text description provided by the architects. This residence enjoys a south orientation and a gentle slope towards the back of the plot. The house is strategically located at the top of the plot, leaving a large front space where the pool and garden are located.

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Dom Arquitectura
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WoodGlassStone

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Cite: "Mediterranean House / Dom Arquitectura " 08 Aug 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148800/mediterranean-house-dom-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Pol Viladoms

地中海住宅 / Dom Arquitectura

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