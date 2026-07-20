Stadtforum in Dresden / Tchoban Voss Architekten

•
Dresden, Germany
-
Architects: Tchoban Voss Architekten
- Area: 34917 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Klemens Renner
-
Lead Architects: Philipp Bayer, Joerg Rudloff
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Public Architecture, Offices
- Design Team: Tobias Frisch, Frank Helms, Maksymilian Macur, Simona Murro, Julia Specht, Christoph Schroeter, Laura Will
- Landscape Architecture: Noack Landschaftsarchitekten
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurgesellschaft Beton-Fertigteil-Bau mbH
- General Contractor: Zimmermann und Becker GmbH, Prof. Ruehle, Jentzsch & Partner GmbH Ingenieurgemeinschaft für Bautechnik, Werner Genest und Partner Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
- Interior Design: Planungsbuero Bellmann
- Architecture Design Team: Barcode Architects (BCA)
- City: Dresden
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. During redevelopment of the area around the historical Ferdinandplatz in the center of Dresden, the first prize in a design competition held for Stadtforum, the city's new administrative center, was won by a proposal submitted by TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten and Barcode Architects.