Stadtforum in Dresden / Tchoban Voss Architekten

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Category: Public Architecture, Offices

Design Team: Tobias Frisch, Frank Helms, Maksymilian Macur, Simona Murro, Julia Specht, Christoph Schroeter, Laura Will

Landscape Architecture: Noack Landschaftsarchitekten

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurgesellschaft Beton-Fertigteil-Bau mbH

General Contractor: Zimmermann und Becker GmbH, Prof. Ruehle, Jentzsch & Partner GmbH Ingenieurgemeinschaft für Bautechnik, Werner Genest und Partner Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH

Interior Design: Planungsbuero Bellmann

Architecture Design Team: Barcode Architects (BCA)

City: Dresden

Country: Germany

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Text description provided by the architects. During redevelopment of the area around the historical Ferdinandplatz in the center of Dresden, the first prize in a design competition held for Stadtforum, the city's new administrative center, was won by a proposal submitted by TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten and Barcode Architects.