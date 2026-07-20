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Stadtforum in Dresden / Tchoban Voss Architekten

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Public Architecture, Offices
Dresden, Germany
  • Design Team: Tobias Frisch, Frank Helms, Maksymilian Macur, Simona Murro, Julia Specht, Christoph Schroeter, Laura Will
  • Landscape Architecture: Noack Landschaftsarchitekten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ingenieurgesellschaft Beton-Fertigteil-Bau mbH
  • General Contractor: Zimmermann und Becker GmbH, Prof. Ruehle, Jentzsch & Partner GmbH Ingenieurgemeinschaft für Bautechnik, Werner Genest und Partner Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH
  • Interior Design: Planungsbuero Bellmann
  • Architecture Design Team: Barcode Architects (BCA)
  • City: Dresden
  • Country: Germany
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Stadtforum in Dresden / Tchoban Voss Architekten - Image 18 of 33
© Klemens Renner

Text description provided by the architects. During redevelopment of the area around the historical Ferdinandplatz in the center of Dresden, the first prize in a design competition held for Stadtforum, the city's new administrative center, was won by a proposal submitted by TCHOBAN VOSS Architekten and Barcode Architects.

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Cite: "Stadtforum in Dresden / Tchoban Voss Architekten" 20 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148794/stadtforum-in-dresden-tchoban-voss-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Klemens Renner

德累斯顿城市论坛（Stadtforum） / Tchoban Voss Architekten

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