Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio

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Houses • Cariló, Argentina Architects: Grizzo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 582 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Mariano Imperial

Lead Architects: Lucila Grizzo, Federico Grizzo, Rocío Martínez Serra

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Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the forest of Cariló, in a field full of vegetation, where the sunlight, filtered by the crowns of dozens of trees, stands out on a ground covered with climbers. Our project started from preserving this, the house adapted to the environment, without needing to impose itself, but rather it was intertwined with the trees, and thus it becomes an atrium for contemplation of nature, this house directs us into the forest so that we can let's experiment.