  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Argentina
  5. Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio

Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio

Save

Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - Image 2 of 32Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - Exterior PhotographyTreinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - Image 4 of 32Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteTreinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - More Images+ 27

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Cariló, Argentina
  • Architects: Grizzo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  582
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mariano Imperial
  • Lead Architects: Lucila Grizzo, Federico Grizzo, Rocío Martínez Serra
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio - Image 4 of 32
© Mariano Imperial

Text description provided by the architects. This house is located in the forest of Cariló, in a field full of vegetation, where the sunlight, filtered by the crowns of dozens of trees, stands out on a ground covered with climbers. Our project started from preserving this, the house adapted to the environment, without needing to impose itself, but rather it was intertwined with the trees, and thus it becomes an atrium for contemplation of nature, this house directs us into the forest so that we can let's experiment.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Grizzo Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "Treinta y Nueve Árboles / Grizzo Studio" 16 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148783/treinta-y-nueve-arboles-grizzo-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Mariano Imperial

Treinta y Nueve Árboles 住宅 / Grizzo Studio

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags