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Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura

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Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Beam, ChairJardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamJardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairJardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, BeamJardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - More Images+ 25

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
Florianópolis, Brazil
  • Project Team: Ana Flávia Boni Colle, Carolina Rodrigues Dal Soglio
  • Technical Team: Fabiana Amaral
  • General Construction: Sérgio Pinho
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Broto Engenharia
  • City: Florianópolis
  • Country: Brazil
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Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Chair, Beam
© Maria Fernanda Serra Illa

Text description provided by the architects. In the Casa Jardim Renovation, preservation became the project's primary strategy. Guided by the premise that the most sustainable building is the one that already exists, the intervention reorganizes spaces, enhances the presence of natural light, and strengthens the relationship between the residents, the Atlantic Forest, and the original architecture.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationBrazil
Cite: "Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura" [Reforma Casa Jardim / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura] 15 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148763/jardim-house-renovation-baixo-impacto-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Maria Fernanda Serra Illa

Jardim 住宅改造 / Baixo Impacto Arquiteturaof_

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