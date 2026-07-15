Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura

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Florianópolis, Brazil
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Architects: Baixo Impacto Arquitetura
- Area: 237 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Maria Fernanda Serra Illa
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Lead Architect: Carolina Rodrigues Dal Soglio
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Project Team: Ana Flávia Boni Colle, Carolina Rodrigues Dal Soglio
- Technical Team: Fabiana Amaral
- General Construction: Sérgio Pinho
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Broto Engenharia
- City: Florianópolis
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In the Casa Jardim Renovation, preservation became the project's primary strategy. Guided by the premise that the most sustainable building is the one that already exists, the intervention reorganizes spaces, enhances the presence of natural light, and strengthens the relationship between the residents, the Atlantic Forest, and the original architecture.