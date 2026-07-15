Jardim House Renovation / Baixo Impacto Arquitetura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation

Project Team: Ana Flávia Boni Colle, Carolina Rodrigues Dal Soglio

Technical Team: Fabiana Amaral

General Construction: Sérgio Pinho

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Broto Engenharia

City: Florianópolis

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. In the Casa Jardim Renovation, preservation became the project's primary strategy. Guided by the premise that the most sustainable building is the one that already exists, the intervention reorganizes spaces, enhances the presence of natural light, and strengthens the relationship between the residents, the Atlantic Forest, and the original architecture.