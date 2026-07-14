Xangri-Lá Residence / Yan Kruchin_

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

General Construction: Soma Arquitetura

City: XANGRI-LÁ

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the clients' functional need to reorganize the layout of their existing beach house, which originally had all bedrooms on the upper floor. The requirement for a ground-floor suite—more accessible and integrated into the couple's daily routine—opened the way for an intervention that reinterprets the logic of the existing structure.