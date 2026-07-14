Xangri-Lá Residence / Yan Kruchin_

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XANGRI-LÁ, Brazil
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Architects: Yan Kruchin
- Area: 45 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Alcindo Dedavid, Yan Kruchin
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Lead Architect: Yan Kruchin
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- General Construction: Soma Arquitetura
- City: XANGRI-LÁ
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the clients' functional need to reorganize the layout of their existing beach house, which originally had all bedrooms on the upper floor. The requirement for a ground-floor suite—more accessible and integrated into the couple's daily routine—opened the way for an intervention that reinterprets the logic of the existing structure.