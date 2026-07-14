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Xangri-Lá Residence / Yan Kruchin_

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Read the original version in Portuguese here.

Residential Architecture, Houses
XANGRI-LÁ, Brazil
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Text description provided by the architects. The project stems from the clients' functional need to reorganize the layout of their existing beach house, which originally had all bedrooms on the upper floor. The requirement for a ground-floor suite—more accessible and integrated into the couple's daily routine—opened the way for an intervention that reinterprets the logic of the existing structure.

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Cite: "Xangri-Lá Residence / Yan Kruchin_" [Residência em Xangri-Lá / Yan Kruchin] 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148685/xangri-la-residence-yan-kruchin> ISSN 0719-8884

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香格里拉住宅 / Yan Kruchin

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