Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Category: Houses

Design Team: Claudia Bayardo Román

Technical Team: Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila

Interior Design: Bruno Taller

Landscape Architecture: Di Frenna Arquitectos

City: Cuauhtémoc

Country: Mexico

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Text description provided by the architects. The first impression of the house does not come from its details, but from its mass. A restrained composition of clean lines, where horizontality dominates, is interrupted only by a central volume that hosts the entrance. This is not an isolated gesture, but rather a pause: a point of tension that organizes the facade and anticipates the interior experience.