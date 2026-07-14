Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Architects: Di Frenna Arquitectos
- Area: 895 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Lorena Darquea
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Lead Architect: Matia Di Frenna Müller
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Text description provided by the architects. The first impression of the house does not come from its details, but from its mass. A restrained composition of clean lines, where horizontality dominates, is interrupted only by a central volume that hosts the entrance. This is not an isolated gesture, but rather a pause: a point of tension that organizes the facade and anticipates the interior experience.