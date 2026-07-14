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Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, CountertopNaab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Bedroom, Bed, ChairNaab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 4 of 30Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 5 of 30Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - More Images+ 25

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Read the original version in Spanish here.

Houses
Cuauhtémoc, Mexico
  • Architects: Di Frenna Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  895
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorena Darquea
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Helvex, Holcim, Estevez, Tecnolite
  • Lead Architect: Matia Di Frenna Müller
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Claudia Bayardo Román
  • Technical Team: Juan Gerardo Guardado Ávila
  • Interior Design: Bruno Taller
  • Landscape Architecture: Di Frenna Arquitectos
  • City: Cuauhtémoc
  • Country: Mexico
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Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos - Image 9 of 30
© Lorena Darquea

Text description provided by the architects. The first impression of the house does not come from its details, but from its mass. A restrained composition of clean lines, where horizontality dominates, is interrupted only by a central volume that hosts the entrance. This is not an isolated gesture, but rather a pause: a point of tension that organizes the facade and anticipates the interior experience.

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Cite: "Naab House / Di Frenna Arquitectos" [Casa Naab / Di Frenna Arquitectos] 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148651/naab-house-di-frenna-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Lorena Darquea

Naab 住宅 / Di Frenna Arquitectos

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