Fire Station and Community Hall Mötz / Imgang Architekten

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Architects: Imgang Architekten
- Area: 1778 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Günter Richard Wett
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Manufacturers: PREFA
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Lead Architects: Simon Hölbling, Alexandra Schmid Roner
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- Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Cultural Center
- Project Management: Kommpart, Design Konstruktion Neurauter
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ingenieurbüro Pratzer GmbH
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fiby ZT GmbH
- Client: Municipality of Mötz
- City: Mötz
- Country: Austria
Text description provided by the architects. The Mötz Fire and Community Hall brings together a diverse range of civic and community functions within a single, compact building. It accommodates a fire station, a public library, the district archive, club facilities, and a multipurpose event hall for up to one hundred people, creating a shared civic destination that strengthens the social life of the village. Designed following the winning competition proposal of 2023, the project seeks to foster interaction between its different user groups while providing each function with a clear identity.