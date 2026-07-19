Fire Station and Community Hall Mötz / Imgang Architekten

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Cultural Center

Project Management: Kommpart, Design Konstruktion Neurauter

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ingenieurbüro Pratzer GmbH

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fiby ZT GmbH

Client: Municipality of Mötz

City: Mötz

Country: Austria

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Text description provided by the architects. The Mötz Fire and Community Hall brings together a diverse range of civic and community functions within a single, compact building. It accommodates a fire station, a public library, the district archive, club facilities, and a multipurpose event hall for up to one hundred people, creating a shared civic destination that strengthens the social life of the village. Designed following the winning competition proposal of 2023, the project seeks to foster interaction between its different user groups while providing each function with a clear identity.