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Fire Station and Community Hall Mötz / Imgang Architekten

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Curated by Nina Vuga

Mixed Use Architecture, Community, Cultural Center
Mötz, Austria
  • Architects: Imgang Architekten
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1778
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Günter Richard Wett
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  PREFA
  • Lead Architects: Simon Hölbling, Alexandra Schmid Roner
  • Project Management: Kommpart, Design Konstruktion Neurauter
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Ingenieurbüro Pratzer GmbH
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Fiby ZT GmbH
  • Client: Municipality of Mötz
  • City: Mötz
  • Country: Austria
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Fire Station and Community Hall Mötz / Imgang Architekten - Interior Photography
© Günter Richard Wett

Text description provided by the architects. The Mötz Fire and Community Hall brings together a diverse range of civic and community functions within a single, compact building. It accommodates a fire station, a public library, the district archive, club facilities, and a multipurpose event hall for up to one hundred people, creating a shared civic destination that strengthens the social life of the village. Designed following the winning competition proposal of 2023, the project seeks to foster interaction between its different user groups while providing each function with a clear identity.

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Imgang Architekten
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterAustria

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureCultural ArchitecturePublic ArchitectureCommunityCultural CenterAustria
Cite: "Fire Station and Community Hall Mötz / Imgang Architekten" 19 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148649/fire-station-and-community-hall-motz-imgang-architekten> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Günter Richard Wett

Mötz 消防站与社区大堂 / Imgang Architekten

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