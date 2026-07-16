ZASIP house, renovation and expansion / Raketa

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Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation • Slovenia Architects: Raketa

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 285 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Miran Kambič

Lead Architects: Katjuša Kranjc, Rok Kuhar

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Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and extension project of architect Oton Jugovec's holiday house in Zasip is based on a respectful approach towards the original architecture and its exceptional location on the edge of a natural terrace overlooking Lake Bled. Designed as an intimate retreat for observing and experiencing the surrounding landscape, the existing house preserves its distinctive spatial identity, while the new interventions enable contemporary living without compromising its original architectural composition.