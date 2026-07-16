ZASIP house, renovation and expansion / Raketa

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Architects: Raketa
- Area: 285 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Miran Kambič
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Lead Architects: Katjuša Kranjc, Rok Kuhar
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses, Renovation
- Country: Slovenia
Text description provided by the architects. The renovation and extension project of architect Oton Jugovec's holiday house in Zasip is based on a respectful approach towards the original architecture and its exceptional location on the edge of a natural terrace overlooking Lake Bled. Designed as an intimate retreat for observing and experiencing the surrounding landscape, the existing house preserves its distinctive spatial identity, while the new interventions enable contemporary living without compromising its original architectural composition.