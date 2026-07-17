  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. United States
  5. 9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects

9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects

Save

9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - Exterior Photography9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - Exterior Photography9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - Image 4 of 209720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - Image 5 of 209720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - More Images+ 15

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Renovation
Los Angeles, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects - Image 8 of 20
© Kevin Scott

Text description provided by the architects. The project, completed by Montalba Architects in 2022 is a significant historical renovation of the original 1962 Edward Durrell Stone Building and a transformation of the basement level through addition of a new light filled garden atrium and sculpture that defines the plaza along Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Beverly Hills.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Montalba Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsRefurbishmentRenovationUnited States
Cite: "9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects" 17 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148628/9720-wilshire-building-montalba-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Kevin Scott

9720 Wilshire 大楼 / Montalba Architects

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags