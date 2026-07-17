9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects

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Los Angeles, United States
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Architects: Montalba Architects
- Area: 20500 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Kevin Scott
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Renovation
- Original Architect: Edward Durrell Stone
- Contractor: Del Amo Construction
- Waterproofing Consultant: Simpson Gumpertz & Heger
- City: Los Angeles
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. The project, completed by Montalba Architects in 2022 is a significant historical renovation of the original 1962 Edward Durrell Stone Building and a transformation of the basement level through addition of a new light filled garden atrium and sculpture that defines the plaza along Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Beverly Hills.