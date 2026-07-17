9720 Wilshire Building / Montalba Architects

+ 15

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project, completed by Montalba Architects in 2022 is a significant historical renovation of the original 1962 Edward Durrell Stone Building and a transformation of the basement level through addition of a new light filled garden atrium and sculpture that defines the plaza along Wilshire Boulevard in downtown Beverly Hills.