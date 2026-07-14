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Wabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner

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Wabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - Interior Photography, Living Room, WoodWabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, ChairWabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Glass, ChairWabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingWabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - More Images+ 14

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Canada
  • Architects: Josh Kjenner
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2800 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Hayden Pattullo
  • Lead Architects: Josh Kjenner
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Wabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Table, Chair
© Hayden Pattullo

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on Wabamun Lake, Josh Kjenner Architect completes a contemporary cabin which offers a retreat for a young family an hour just outside of Edmonton. The homeowners—an academic and an entrepreneur—grew up spending summers at Alberta lake cabins and envisioned this as a place to recreate those memories for their two young children where kayaking, skating, hockey and tobogganing unfold through the seasons.

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Cite: "Wabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1148619/wabamun-lake-cabin-josh-kjenner> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Hayden Pattullo

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