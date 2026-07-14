Wabamun Lake Cabin / Josh Kjenner_

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Text description provided by the architects. Situated on Wabamun Lake, Josh Kjenner Architect completes a contemporary cabin which offers a retreat for a young family an hour just outside of Edmonton. The homeowners—an academic and an entrepreneur—grew up spending summers at Alberta lake cabins and envisioned this as a place to recreate those memories for their two young children where kayaking, skating, hockey and tobogganing unfold through the seasons.