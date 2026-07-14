Roots House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Trancoso, Brazil
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Architects: Studio Gontijo Arquitetura
- Area: 1474 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:André Klotz
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Lead Architects: Gabriela Gontijo, Mariana Hummel, Jade Ávila
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Team Lead: Jade Ávila
- Technical Team: Nathália Mattos, Ana Clara Dias, Humberto Figueiredo
- Design Team: Maria Carolina Lobo, Raphael Casseb, Cecília Pizutti
- City: Trancoso
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located atop a cliff in Trancoso, in southern Bahia, Casa Raízes was conceived through a deep relationship with its territory. Offering permanent views of the horizon and the ocean, the site features two defining characteristics for the design: the lush presence of the Atlantic Forest and immediate proximity to the sea, accessed via an exclusive trail through native vegetation to Itapororoca Beach. The privileged location of the plot, combined with its proximity to another family property, was decisive in its selection.