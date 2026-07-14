Roots House / Studio Gontijo Arquitetura

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Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Team Lead: Jade Ávila

Technical Team: Nathália Mattos, Ana Clara Dias, Humberto Figueiredo

Design Team: Maria Carolina Lobo, Raphael Casseb, Cecília Pizutti

City: Trancoso

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. Located atop a cliff in Trancoso, in southern Bahia, Casa Raízes was conceived through a deep relationship with its territory. Offering permanent views of the horizon and the ocean, the site features two defining characteristics for the design: the lush presence of the Atlantic Forest and immediate proximity to the sea, accessed via an exclusive trail through native vegetation to Itapororoca Beach. The privileged location of the plot, combined with its proximity to another family property, was decisive in its selection.