Santuario De La Salle / CAZA Architects

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Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel

Lead Team: Laura del Pino, Kate Sarmiento

Design Team: Tzu-Yin Wang, Alex Tseng

Architecture Offices: NSI Architecture Planner Consultancy

General Contractor: TCC Construction

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Engr. Sean Bryner Rey

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Engr. Meliton A. Nague, Tochigi-ken Technologies International Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ATM Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JMRT Engineering (Jose Marius R. Tuazon)

Project Management: 110 Consultants Inc.

City: Biñan

Country: Philippines

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Text description provided by the architects. How can a church serve as an anchor for a broader community? This central question drove the conceptualization of Santuario de La Salle, an inclusive religious space designed by CAZA for the De La Salle University campus in Biñan City, Philippines.