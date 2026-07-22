Santuario De La Salle / CAZA Architects

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Biñan, Philippines
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Architects: CAZA Architects
- Area: 13530 m²
- Year: 2022
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Photographs:Rory Gardiner
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Lead Architects: Carlos Arnaiz
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- Category: Religious Architecture, Chapel
- Lead Team: Laura del Pino, Kate Sarmiento
- Design Team: Tzu-Yin Wang, Alex Tseng
- Architecture Offices: NSI Architecture Planner Consultancy
- General Contractor: TCC Construction
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Engr. Sean Bryner Rey
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Engr. Meliton A. Nague, Tochigi-ken Technologies International Inc.
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: ATM Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: JMRT Engineering (Jose Marius R. Tuazon)
- Project Management: 110 Consultants Inc.
- City: Biñan
- Country: Philippines
Text description provided by the architects. How can a church serve as an anchor for a broader community? This central question drove the conceptualization of Santuario de La Salle, an inclusive religious space designed by CAZA for the De La Salle University campus in Biñan City, Philippines.