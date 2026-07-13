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Dyes Inlet House / SHED Architecture & Design

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Curated by Susanna Moreira

Residential Architecture, Houses
Silverdale, United States
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Dyes Inlet House / SHED Architecture & Design - Exterior Photography
© Rafael Soldi

Text description provided by the architects. This new primary home with a nearby guest house is designed with high-performance strategies to harmonize with its waterfront location on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula. The home reinterprets Scandinavian farmhouse forms to connect with its natural surroundings while providing a spacious and functional environment for an extended family. Designed for aging in place, the home focuses on comfort, energy efficiency and long-term family use.

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Cite: "Dyes Inlet House / SHED Architecture & Design" 13 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092504/dyes-inlet-house-shed-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Rafael Soldi

Dyes Inlet 住宅 / SHED Architecture & Design

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