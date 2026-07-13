Dyes Inlet House / SHED Architecture & Design

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Text description provided by the architects. This new primary home with a nearby guest house is designed with high-performance strategies to harmonize with its waterfront location on Washington's Kitsap Peninsula. The home reinterprets Scandinavian farmhouse forms to connect with its natural surroundings while providing a spacious and functional environment for an extended family. Designed for aging in place, the home focuses on comfort, energy efficiency and long-term family use.