Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura

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Architects: Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura
- Area: 50881 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Andrés Cedillo, Miguel Cobos
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Lead Architects: Samuele Xompero, Jose Luis Contreras
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A public space that reconnects regional mobility with local life - As part of the "Interoceanic Railway" project, an initiative by the Mexican Government to connect the country's southeastern region, the Secretariat of the Navy undertook the construction and renovation of railway infrastructure. This effort ranged from laying new tracks to designing the stations and the public spaces surrounding them.