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Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura

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Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - Image 2 of 28Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, GardenArriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, HandrailArriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - Exterior PhotographyArriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - More Images+ 23

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Park
Arriaga, Mexico
  • Category: Park
  • Architecture Firms: Iyoka
  • Landscape Architecture: Sosoki
  • Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: lumbra
  • City: Arriaga
  • Country: Mexico
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Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography
© Andrés Cedillo

A public space that reconnects regional mobility with local life - As part of the "Interoceanic Railway" project, an initiative by the Mexican Government to connect the country's southeastern region, the Secretariat of the Navy undertook the construction and renovation of railway infrastructure. This effort ranged from laying new tracks to designing the stations and the public spaces surrounding them.

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Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura
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Cite: "Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura" [Parque Lineal Arriaga / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura] 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092461/arriaga-linear-park-laboratorio-regional-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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