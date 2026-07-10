Arriaga Linear Park / Laboratorio Regional de Arquitectura

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Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Park

Architecture Firms: Iyoka

Landscape Architecture: Sosoki

Engineering And Consulting > Lighting: lumbra

City: Arriaga

Country: Mexico

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A public space that reconnects regional mobility with local life - As part of the "Interoceanic Railway" project, an initiative by the Mexican Government to connect the country's southeastern region, the Secretariat of the Navy undertook the construction and renovation of railway infrastructure. This effort ranged from laying new tracks to designing the stations and the public spaces surrounding them.