CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

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Architects: ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Luis Abba
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Lead Architect: Nicolás Guerra
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Site - The project is located in Chacras de Coria, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, in a semi-urban environment of low-rise housing, vineyards, and poplars that defines the cultural landscape of the foothills of Greater Mendoza. The 1,830 sq ft (170 m²) single-story house stems from the desire to create an introverted refuge that dialogues with its context through a logic of containment and controlled openness.