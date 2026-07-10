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CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura

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CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Exterior Photography, Wood, ConcreteCCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Image 4 of 33CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Image 5 of 33CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - More Images+ 28

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Houses
Chacras de Coria, Argentina
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Franco Sandes, Juliana Catalani, Diana Barrera
  • General Construction: Florencia Vassallo, NESTIA Arquitectura
  • Engineering And Consulting > Civil: Javier Edgardo Cicchinelli, ARCCUM
  • City: Chacras de Coria
  • Country: Argentina
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CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura - Image 8 of 33
© Luis Abba

Site - The project is located in Chacras de Coria, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza, in a semi-urban environment of low-rise housing, vineyards, and poplars that defines the cultural landscape of the foothills of Greater Mendoza. The 1,830 sq ft (170 m²) single-story house stems from the desire to create an introverted refuge that dialogues with its context through a logic of containment and controlled openness.

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ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura
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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina
Cite: "CCE House / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura" [Vivienda CCE / ONA - Oficina Nómada de Arquitectura] 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092458/cce-house-ona-oficina-nomada-de-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

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