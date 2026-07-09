  1. ArchDaily
  2. ArchDaily Interviews
  3. Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD

Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD

28:57

Subscriber Access

Save

Written by

Read the original version in Chinese here.

Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD - Image 2 of 19Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD - Image 3 of 19Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD - Image 4 of 19Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD - Image 5 of 19Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD - More Images+ 14

Thirty years later, the UIA World Congress of Architects returns to Barcelona. Coinciding with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s passing, history and the present converge in this city, lending this year’s congress a unique depth of meaning.

As a triennial global architectural event organized by the International Union of Architects (UIA), this congress, themed "Becoming: Architectures for a Planet in Transition," brings together architects, scholars, and industry representatives from over 130 countries and regions. Discussions center on shared global challenges such as the climate crisis, housing, material circularity, public space, and technological innovation. With architecture situated in a constantly changing world, responding to continuous ecological, social, cultural, and technological transitions has emerged as a central theme of this year's congress.

Content Loader

Image gallery

See allShow less
About this author
韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Author

#Tags

NewsInterviewsArchDaily Interviews
Cite: Han, Shuang. "Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD" [持续生成与转型中的当代中国建筑：专访 THAD 刘玉龙] 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092436/contemporary-chinese-architecture-in-continuous-evolution-and-transformation-an-interview-with-liu-yulong-of-thad> ISSN 0719-8884

More interviews from ourYouTube Channel

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Exhibition of the China Pavilion. Image Courtesy of THAD

持续生成与转型中的当代中国建筑：专访 THAD 刘玉龙

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags