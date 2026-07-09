Contemporary Chinese Architecture in Continuous Evolution and Transformation: An Interview with Liu Yulong of THAD

Save this picture! Exhibition of the China Pavilion. Image Courtesy of THAD

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Thirty years later, the UIA World Congress of Architects returns to Barcelona. Coinciding with the centenary of Antoni Gaudí’s passing, history and the present converge in this city, lending this year’s congress a unique depth of meaning.

As a triennial global architectural event organized by the International Union of Architects (UIA), this congress, themed "Becoming: Architectures for a Planet in Transition," brings together architects, scholars, and industry representatives from over 130 countries and regions. Discussions center on shared global challenges such as the climate crisis, housing, material circularity, public space, and technological innovation. With architecture situated in a constantly changing world, responding to continuous ecological, social, cultural, and technological transitions has emerged as a central theme of this year's congress.