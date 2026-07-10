The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka

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Architects: Spaces Architects@ka
- Area: 9000 ft²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Bharat Aggarwal
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Lead Architect: Kapil Aggarwal
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Vikrant Dhakrey, Muskan Arora
- Interior & Furniture Design: Spaces Architects @KA
- Hvac, Mep Consultants: Atmos Aircon
- Structural Engineer: Reliable Consulting Engineers
- Lighting Consultant: Ankur Lights
- Acoustics Engineer: Odeowave
- Execution Project Management: Mr. Praveen Sharma
- Interior Stylist: Gaura Batra
- City: Delhi
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. The Art House in New Delhi is conceived as a response to a rare brief that called for complete originality. The client, a prominent entrepreneur with a strong inclination toward individuality, sought a home that would not resemble anything he had encountered before: "I want something that no one has ever seen before." This became the starting point for a design approach that rejects familiar typologies and instead builds a highly curated living environment, with art pieces, sculptures, architecture, furniture, furnishings, and lighting all developed exclusively for this space.