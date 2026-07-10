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The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka

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The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior PhotographyThe Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - Exterior PhotographyThe Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Living Room, ChairThe Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassThe Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - More Images+ 16

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Houses
Delhi, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Vikrant Dhakrey, Muskan Arora
  • Interior & Furniture Design: Spaces Architects @KA
  • Hvac, Mep Consultants: Atmos Aircon
  • Structural Engineer: Reliable Consulting Engineers
  • Lighting Consultant: Ankur Lights
  • Acoustics Engineer: Odeowave
  • Execution Project Management: Mr. Praveen Sharma
  • Interior Stylist: Gaura Batra
  • City: Delhi
  • Country: India
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The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka - Interior Photography
© Bharat Aggarwal

Text description provided by the architects. The Art House in New Delhi is conceived as a response to a rare brief that called for complete originality. The client, a prominent entrepreneur with a strong inclination toward individuality, sought a home that would not resemble anything he had encountered before: "I want something that no one has ever seen before." This became the starting point for a design approach that rejects familiar typologies and instead builds a highly curated living environment, with art pieces, sculptures, architecture, furniture, furnishings, and lighting all developed exclusively for this space.

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Spaces Architects@ka
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WoodGlassConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

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WoodGlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia
Cite: "The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka" 10 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092365/the-art-house-spaces-architects-at-ka> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Bharat Aggarwal

艺术之家 / Spaces Architects@ka

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