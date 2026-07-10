The Art House / Spaces Architects@ka

+ 16

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses

Design Team: Vikrant Dhakrey, Muskan Arora

Interior & Furniture Design: Spaces Architects @KA

Hvac, Mep Consultants: Atmos Aircon

Structural Engineer: Reliable Consulting Engineers

Lighting Consultant: Ankur Lights

Acoustics Engineer: Odeowave

Execution Project Management: Mr. Praveen Sharma

Interior Stylist: Gaura Batra

City: Delhi

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Art House in New Delhi is conceived as a response to a rare brief that called for complete originality. The client, a prominent entrepreneur with a strong inclination toward individuality, sought a home that would not resemble anything he had encountered before: "I want something that no one has ever seen before." This became the starting point for a design approach that rejects familiar typologies and instead builds a highly curated living environment, with art pieces, sculptures, architecture, furniture, furnishings, and lighting all developed exclusively for this space.