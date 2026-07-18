PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects

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Shenzhen, China
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Interior Designers: say architects
- Area: 140 m²
- Year: 2026
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Photographs:Wen Studio
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Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
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- Category: Retail Interiors
- Design Team: Fan Yawen (Senior Managing Partner), Hu Qiheng, Sun Haoyang
- Clients: PANE
- Engineering: Nanjing Kuangda Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Lighting: Hangzhou Huahao Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. & Taitron Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Furniture Supply: HomeGallery
- City: Shenzhen
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. PANE was founded upon a re-examination of everyday footwear, blending classic craftsmanship and refined materials with elegant, intellectual silhouettes to create timeless pieces that bridge the classical and the contemporary. The brand's new flagship store, located in Shenzhen Bay Phase II, aspires to cultivate a sustainable spatial language drawn from its own cultural DNA.