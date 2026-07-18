PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects

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Category: Retail Interiors

Design Team: Fan Yawen (Senior Managing Partner), Hu Qiheng, Sun Haoyang

Clients: PANE

Engineering: Nanjing Kuangda Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.

Lighting: Hangzhou Huahao Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. & Taitron Electronics Co., Ltd.

Furniture Supply: HomeGallery

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. PANE was founded upon a re-examination of everyday footwear, blending classic craftsmanship and refined materials with elegant, intellectual silhouettes to create timeless pieces that bridge the classical and the contemporary. The brand's new flagship store, located in Shenzhen Bay Phase II, aspires to cultivate a sustainable spatial language drawn from its own cultural DNA.