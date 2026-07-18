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PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects

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PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, GlassPANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - Image 3 of 22PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - Image 4 of 22PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ShelvingPANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - More Images+ 17

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Retail Interiors
Shenzhen, China
  • Interior Designers: say architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Wen Studio
  • Lead Architects: Zhang Yan, Shan Jianan
  • Category: Retail Interiors
  • Design Team: Fan Yawen (Senior Managing Partner), Hu Qiheng, Sun Haoyang
  • Clients: PANE
  • Engineering: Nanjing Kuangda Decoration Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting: Hangzhou Huahao Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. & Taitron Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Furniture Supply: HomeGallery
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects - Interior Photography, Glass
© Wen Studio

Text description provided by the architects. PANE was founded upon a re-examination of everyday footwear, blending classic craftsmanship and refined materials with elegant, intellectual silhouettes to create timeless pieces that bridge the classical and the contemporary. The brand's new flagship store, located in Shenzhen Bay Phase II, aspires to cultivate a sustainable spatial language drawn from its own cultural DNA.

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Cite: "PANE Shenzhen Bay New Concept Store / say architects" 18 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092343/pane-shenzhen-bay-new-concept-store-say-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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