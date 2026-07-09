Alva House / Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura

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Architects: Felipe Caboclo Arquitetura
- Area: 1023 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
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Lead Architect: Felipe Caboclo
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Isabella Iotti, Gustavo Perdigão
- Coordination: Bianca Monti
- Technical Team: Oswaldo Passano
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: JR Enesto Arquitetura
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Alva House was conceived based on a careful reading of the natural characteristics of the site, located on the shores of the Marimbondo Reservoir in Minas Gerais, Brazil. From the very first design decisions, the landscape became the primary guiding element of the architecture. Situated along a frontage of approximately 75 meters (246 feet), the residence organizes its spaces to prioritize views of the water, establishing a constant relationship between interior and exterior.