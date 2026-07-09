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Clerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS

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Clerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, Glass, ChairClerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Wood, LightingClerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Image 4 of 17Clerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Glass, BalconyClerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - More Images+ 12

Curated by Miwa Negoro

Apartments, Commercial Architecture
Tokyo, Japan
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Clerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS - Interior Photography, Cityscape, Aerial View Photography
© ToLoLo studio Mayu Nakamura

Text description provided by the architects. A mixed-use building integrating commercial facilities and residences, planned adjacent to Naka-Ikebukuro Park and located a two-minute walk from Ikebukuro Station East Exit. This project aimed to harmonise with the mixed-use cultural and commercial facility 'Hareza Ikebukuro,' which opened in 2019, and the renovated Naka-Ikebukuro Park, seeking to create new appeal for the area. Naka-Ikebukuro Park underwent a transformation during its renewal, shifting from a sandy surface to a stone-paved plaza. Re-established as a space evoking the character of a European square, it now functions as a venue supporting cultural events and vibrant activity. Creating a sense of unity with this plaza became a key theme in the building's façade design.

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KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS
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WoodSteel

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureJapan

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WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsCommercial ArchitectureJapan
Cite: "Clerestory Garden at Naka-Ikebukuro Park / KEY OPERATION INC. / ARCHITECTS" 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092330/clerestory-garden-at-naka-ikebukuro-park-key-operation-inc-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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