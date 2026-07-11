Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos

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València, Spain
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Architects: Balzar Arquitectos
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:David Zarzoso
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Manufacturers: Ferm Living, Arketipo
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Lead Architects: Balzar Architects
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- Category: Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Txema García Ballester, Laura Moreno Albuixech
- Design Team: Javier Fabado Saucedo
- Interior Design: Nekonato Gallery
- City: València
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. Ciutat Vella Apartment is located in the historic heart of Valencia, a place that is not simply visited but discovered. Within a compact urban fabric, more than two thousand years of history coexist, where Roman, medieval, and modernist heritage blends seamlessly with contemporary life. Set within an 1890 building, the project embraces the challenge of preserving its historical identity while adapting it to modern living.