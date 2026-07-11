Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos

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Text description provided by the architects. Ciutat Vella Apartment is located in the historic heart of Valencia, a place that is not simply visited but discovered. Within a compact urban fabric, more than two thousand years of history coexist, where Roman, medieval, and modernist heritage blends seamlessly with contemporary life. Set within an 1890 building, the project embraces the challenge of preserving its historical identity while adapting it to modern living.