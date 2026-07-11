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Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos

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Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - Interior PhotographyCiutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Wood, DoorCiutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - Interior Photography, BedroomCiutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - Image 5 of 29Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - More Images+ 24

Curated by Valentina Díaz

Interior Design, Apartment Interiors
València, Spain
  • Architects: Balzar Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Zarzoso
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ferm Living, Arketipo
  • Lead Architects: Balzar Architects
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Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
© David Zarzoso

Text description provided by the architects. Ciutat Vella Apartment is located in the historic heart of Valencia, a place that is not simply visited but discovered. Within a compact urban fabric, more than two thousand years of history coexist, where Roman, medieval, and modernist heritage blends seamlessly with contemporary life. Set within an 1890 building, the project embraces the challenge of preserving its historical identity while adapting it to modern living.

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Balzar Arquitectos
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Materials

WoodStoneFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain

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WoodStoneFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsSpain
Cite: "Ciutat Vella Apartment / Balzar Arquitectos" 11 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1092214/ciutat-vella-apartment-balzar-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

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© David Zarzoso

Ciutat Vella 公寓 / Balzar Arquitectos

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