© Alexander Bogorodskiy

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Text description provided by the architects. A small ruin located on the boundary bordering the public road provides access to a steep plot organized in small terraces, densely populated with olive, chestnut, and orange trees. The search for tranquility and the ruin itself motivated the acquisition of the land and the desire to live in this place. From the very beginning, the design of the house aimed to preserve both the pre-existing structure and this atmosphere.