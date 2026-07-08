Explicit Bodies, Hidden Bodies Exhibition / Vão

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Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations • Architects: Vão

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Marília Camelo

Lead Architects: Anna Juni, Enk te Winkel e Gustavo Delonero

Category: Cultural Architecture, Temporary Installations

Project Team: Luiza Souza, Maria Vizeu, Gabriel Wissenbach

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Fernanda Carvalho Lighting Design

General Construction: Poro Arquitetura

Curators: Agnaldo Farias, Adolfo Montejo Navas

Visual Design: Estúdio Campo

Lighting Installation: Ilumina Jão

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Text description provided by the architects. The body is the first trench of existence, state the curators of "Corpos explícitos, corpos ocultos" (Explicit Bodies, Hidden Bodies). By evoking the image of a border and preceding it with the word "first," the phrase provokes us to think about what other existential boundaries might be implicit within it. While the limits of the material body might outline a first image, the broader scope of the phrase can also lead us to reflect on other, less explicit bodies, such as psychic and spiritual ones.