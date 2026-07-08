Help Age Urban Gardens / Yemail Arquitectura

Save this picture! © Bé estudio, Paola Pabón & Santiago Beaumé

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Category: Urban Design

Technical Team: HelpAge International

Project Coordination: Diego Collazos

Technical Specialist: Sion Jones

Project Officer: Daniela Vásquez

Agroecology Specialist: Andrea Fajardo

Communications: Nelson Tamayo

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Text description provided by the architects. Let us talk about the relationship between architecture and care—about how public space can become gentler when it recognizes diverse, more fragile bodies with specific needs.