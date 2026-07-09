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Anduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners

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Anduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Door, GlassAnduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, DoorAnduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, GlassAnduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairAnduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - More Images+ 12

Curated by Susanna Moreira

Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing
Canada
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Anduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, Chair
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Text description provided by the architects. Anduhyaun, owner and operator of Toronto's only Indigenous Violence Against Women shelter, partnered with LGA to design a new 18-room shelter that supports women and their children on their healing journeys. Our collaboration has created a one-of-a-kind space that honors Indigenous traditions, with a focus on themes of revitalization and transformation. These themes are brought to life through formal and material choices that reference elements strongly associated with healing and nourishment: water, earth, and sky. The result is a set of flowing spaces that feel organic and stand in contrast to the rectilinear shapes and spatial hierarchies of conventional buildings.

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Cite: "Anduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners" 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054063/anduhyaun-emergency-shelter-lga-architectural-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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