Anduhyaun Emergency Shelter / LGA Architectural Partners

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Architects: LGA Architectural Partners
- Area: 11862 ft²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:Doublespace photography
- Category: Healthcare Architecture, Wellbeing
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Anduhyaun, owner and operator of Toronto's only Indigenous Violence Against Women shelter, partnered with LGA to design a new 18-room shelter that supports women and their children on their healing journeys. Our collaboration has created a one-of-a-kind space that honors Indigenous traditions, with a focus on themes of revitalization and transformation. These themes are brought to life through formal and material choices that reference elements strongly associated with healing and nourishment: water, earth, and sky. The result is a set of flowing spaces that feel organic and stand in contrast to the rectilinear shapes and spatial hierarchies of conventional buildings.