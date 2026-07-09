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KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti

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KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - Exterior Photography, ConcreteKOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - Interior Photography, WoodKOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamKOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - Interior PhotographyKOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - More Images+ 27

Curated by Nina Vuga

Houses, Renovation
Košice - mestská časť Západ, Slovakia
  • Architects: Atrium Architekti
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15625
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Fural
  • Painting: Natreto
  • Category: Houses, Renovation
  • Author: Michal Burák, Dušan Burák, Jana Varchola Buráková
  • Co Author: Tomáš Eisner
  • Design Team: Matúš Gomolčá
  • Structural Engineer: Erik Duhaň
  • Graphic Design: Tomáš Eisner
  • Statics: Michal Varga
  • Building Services: Štefan Petkanič
  • Electrical Installation: Erik Špak
  • Built Up Area: 1695 m²
  • Plot Size: 3700 m²
  • General Contractor : Chemkostav
  • Graphics: Sedem
  • City: Košice - mestská časť Západ
  • Country: Slovakia
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KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti - Interior Photography, Concrete
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. KOSMALT is originally the largest workers' dormitory of the Košice steelworks VSŽ, built in the 1960s according to the design of architects Ladislav Greč and Róbert Kandrík. The name of the building refers to a type of enameled steel, the production of which was specific to the local steelworks. The building is located in the Terasa housing estate in Košice and, thanks to its distinctive silhouette and characteristic façade, forms a dominant feature of the urban structure.

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Atrium Architekti
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SteelConcrete

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSlovakia

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SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentRenovationSlovakia
Cite: "KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti" 09 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1054033/kosmalt-housing-renovation-atrium-architekti> ISSN 0719-8884

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