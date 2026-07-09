KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti

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Houses, Renovation • Košice - mestská časť Západ, Slovakia Architects: Atrium Architekti

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 15625 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Matej Hakár

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Fural

Painting: Natreto

Products translation missing: en-US.post.svg.material_description

Category: Houses, Renovation

Author: Michal Burák, Dušan Burák, Jana Varchola Buráková

Co Author: Tomáš Eisner

Design Team: Matúš Gomolčá

Structural Engineer: Erik Duhaň

Graphic Design: Tomáš Eisner

Statics: Michal Varga

Building Services: Štefan Petkanič

Electrical Installation: Erik Špak

Built Up Area: 1695 m²

Plot Size: 3700 m²

General Contractor : Chemkostav

Graphics: Sedem

City: Košice - mestská časť Západ

Country: Slovakia

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Text description provided by the architects. KOSMALT is originally the largest workers' dormitory of the Košice steelworks VSŽ, built in the 1960s according to the design of architects Ladislav Greč and Róbert Kandrík. The name of the building refers to a type of enameled steel, the production of which was specific to the local steelworks. The building is located in the Terasa housing estate in Košice and, thanks to its distinctive silhouette and characteristic façade, forms a dominant feature of the urban structure.