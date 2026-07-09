KOSMALT Housing Renovation / Atrium Architekti

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Košice - mestská časť Západ, Slovakia
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Architects: Atrium Architekti
- Area: 15625 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Matej Hakár
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Manufacturers: Fural
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More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Houses, Renovation
- Author: Michal Burák, Dušan Burák, Jana Varchola Buráková
- Co Author: Tomáš Eisner
- Design Team: Matúš Gomolčá
- Structural Engineer: Erik Duhaň
- Graphic Design: Tomáš Eisner
- Statics: Michal Varga
- Building Services: Štefan Petkanič
- Electrical Installation: Erik Špak
- Built Up Area: 1695 m²
- Plot Size: 3700 m²
- General Contractor : Chemkostav
- Graphics: Sedem
- City: Košice - mestská časť Západ
- Country: Slovakia
Text description provided by the architects. KOSMALT is originally the largest workers' dormitory of the Košice steelworks VSŽ, built in the 1960s according to the design of architects Ladislav Greč and Róbert Kandrík. The name of the building refers to a type of enameled steel, the production of which was specific to the local steelworks. The building is located in the Terasa housing estate in Košice and, thanks to its distinctive silhouette and characteristic façade, forms a dominant feature of the urban structure.